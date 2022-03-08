U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Keith Challet, a maritime prepositioning force embark officer with I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks about the USNS Seay (T-AKR-302) porting and unloading gear for exercise Native Fury 22, Aug. 3, 2022. Native Fury 22 is vital for strengthening the United States’ long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabian Armed Forces. The Exercise enhances combined tactics, maritime capabilities and promotes long-term regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2022 10:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|853346
|VIRIN:
|220803-M-PO838-1003
|PIN:
|1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109151462
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|YANBU, SA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Keith Challet interview, by Cpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
