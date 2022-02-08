ND1 Mark Hartman interview

U.S. Navy Diver 1st Class Mark Hartman assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 3, speaks about sweeping the pier for hazardous material while participating in exercise Native Fury 22, Aug. 2, 2022. Exercise Native Fury 22 is vital for strengthening the United States’ long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabian Armed Forces. The Exercise enhances combined tactics, maritime capabilities and promotes long-term regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2022 10:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|853345
|VIRIN:
|220803-M-PO838-1002
|PIN:
|1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109151450
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|YANBU, SA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
