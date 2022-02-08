Maj. Jason Paredes interview

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jason Paredes, the supply branch head with Blount Island Command, talks about the strategic impact of the maritime prepositioning forces while participating in exercise Native Fury 22, Aug 2, 2022. Native Fury 22 is vital for strengthening the United States’ long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabian Armed Forces. The Exercise enhances combined tactics, maritime capabilities and promotes long-term regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Patrick Katz)
Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
Date Posted:
|08.07.2022 10:38
Category:
|Interviews
Length:
|00:03:55
Location:
|YANBU, SA
Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
