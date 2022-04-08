Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Gear Arrives

    YANBU, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.04.2022

    Video by Cpl. Atticus Martinez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE offload tactical equipment from the USNS Seay (T-AKR-302) gear for exercise Native Fury 22 at the Yanbu Commercial Port, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 4, 2022. Native Fury 22 is a biennial exercise focused on the demonstration of the rapid offload and integration of a Maritime Pre-Positioned Force in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of regional security, crisis response, and contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Atticus Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.07.2022 10:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853341
    VIRIN: 220804-M-EH070-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109151429
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: YANBU, SA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Gear Arrives, by Cpl Atticus Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARCENT
    GEAR
    IMEF
    USCENTCOM
    KSA
    NATIVEFURY22

