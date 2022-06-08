U.S. Army musicians assigned to the Tropic Lightning Brass Band, 25th Infantry Division Band, perform at a community outreach event as part of Super Garuda Shield 22 on Aug. 6, 2022 at Taman Tani Merdeka Park, Martapura, South Sumatra, Indonesia. Super Garuda Shield 22, a part of Operation Pathways and a longstanding annual, bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. Military and Indonesian National Armed Forces, reinforces U.S. commitments to our allies and regional partners, joint readiness, and the interoperability to fight and win together. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Detachment.)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2022 09:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853337
|VIRIN:
|220806-A-IV381-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109151313
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|MARTAPURA, ID
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B Roll: Super Garuda Shield 22: 25th Infantry Division Tropic Lightning Brass Band Community Outreach Performance, by SPC Darbi Colson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
