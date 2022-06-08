B Roll: Super Garuda Shield 22: 25th Infantry Division Tropic Lightning Brass Band Community Outreach Performance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army musicians assigned to the Tropic Lightning Brass Band, 25th Infantry Division Band, perform at a community outreach event as part of Super Garuda Shield 22 on Aug. 6, 2022 at Taman Tani Merdeka Park, Martapura, South Sumatra, Indonesia. Super Garuda Shield 22, a part of Operation Pathways and a longstanding annual, bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. Military and Indonesian National Armed Forces, reinforces U.S. commitments to our allies and regional partners, joint readiness, and the interoperability to fight and win together. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Detachment.)