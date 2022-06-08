Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B Roll: Super Garuda Shield 22: 25th Infantry Division Tropic Lightning Brass Band Community Outreach Performance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARTAPURA, INDONESIA

    08.06.2022

    Video by Spc. Darbi Colson 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army musicians assigned to the Tropic Lightning Brass Band, 25th Infantry Division Band, perform at a community outreach event as part of Super Garuda Shield 22 on Aug. 6, 2022 at Taman Tani Merdeka Park, Martapura, South Sumatra, Indonesia. Super Garuda Shield 22, a part of Operation Pathways and a longstanding annual, bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. Military and Indonesian National Armed Forces, reinforces U.S. commitments to our allies and regional partners, joint readiness, and the interoperability to fight and win together. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Detachment.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.07.2022 09:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853337
    VIRIN: 220806-A-IV381-1001
    Filename: DOD_109151313
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: MARTAPURA, ID

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B Roll: Super Garuda Shield 22: 25th Infantry Division Tropic Lightning Brass Band Community Outreach Performance, by SPC Darbi Colson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25thID
    SuperGarudaShield
    25thInfantry Division
    25thIDBand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT