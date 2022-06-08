Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll - 2-107th CAV conducts zodiac water confidence training at Northern Strike

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Video by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Troop, 2nd Squadron, 107th Cavalry
    Regiment, Ohio National Guard, conduct zodiac water confidence training at exercise Northern Strike (NS 22-2), Aug. 6, 2022. NS 22-2 is Michigan's largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint, reserve force. Held at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center from Aug. 6 - 20, 2022, this year's iteration features approximately 7,400 service members from multiple states, branches and partner countries. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Joe Legros)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.06.2022 15:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853313
    VIRIN: 220806-Z-SD031-1001
    Filename: DOD_109150741
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Hometown: DAYTON, OH, US
    Hometown: XENIA, OH, US

    Ohio National Guard
    Zodiac
    MING
    2-107th CAV
    NADWC
    Northern Strike 22

