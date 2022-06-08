U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Troop, 2nd Squadron, 107th Cavalry
Regiment, Ohio National Guard, conduct zodiac water confidence training at exercise Northern Strike (NS 22-2), Aug. 6, 2022. NS 22-2 is Michigan's largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint, reserve force. Held at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center from Aug. 6 - 20, 2022, this year's iteration features approximately 7,400 service members from multiple states, branches and partner countries. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2022 15:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853313
|VIRIN:
|220806-Z-SD031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109150741
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Hometown:
|DAYTON, OH, US
|Hometown:
|XENIA, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll - 2-107th CAV conducts zodiac water confidence training at Northern Strike, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS
