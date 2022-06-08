Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Integrating Women into the U.S. Army Reserve

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    88th Readiness Division

    88th Readiness Division Historian, Ward Zischke, discusses the integration of women into the U.S. Army Reserve and some of the growing pains associated with it.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.06.2022 15:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853306
    VIRIN: 220806-A-KP604-002
    Filename: DOD_109150639
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    This work, Integrating Women into the U.S. Army Reserve, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    88th Readiness Division

