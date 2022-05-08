Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team drops in to the CrossFit Games

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Soldiers of the U.S. Army Parachute Team make a jump in to the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin on 5 August, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mark Pierce)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.06.2022 09:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853303
    VIRIN: 220805-A-id671-737
    Filename: DOD_109150480
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: MADISON, WI, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team drops in to the CrossFit Games, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Golden Knights
    CrossFit
    Madison
    Fitness
    Airborne
    Army

