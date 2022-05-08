Soldiers of the U.S. Army Parachute Team make a jump in to the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin on 5 August, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mark Pierce)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2022 09:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853303
|VIRIN:
|220805-A-id671-737
|Filename:
|DOD_109150480
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|MADISON, WI, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team drops in to the CrossFit Games, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT