    125th Fighter Wing strafe runs

    ALTOONA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Brian Cleary and Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-15C eagle aircraft assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, conduct strafe runs at the Pine Castle Bombing Range in Altoona, Florida, July 27, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brian Cleary and Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.06.2022 09:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853302
    VIRIN: 220727-Z-F3877-1001
    Filename: DOD_109150471
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: ALTOONA, FL, US 

    Air National Guard
    F-15
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing
    Florida Air National Guard
    strafe run

