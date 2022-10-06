Gen. Funk gives military coin to 5 Soldiers of 311 ESC HQ. Video : 3/4

Commanding Officer of Army Training and Doctrine Command, General Funk provides 4-Star Coin to 5 Soldiers of 311 ESC for their support in the making of "WHAT’S YOUR WARRIOR?/DO “YOUR THING” a national marketing campaign in support of the Army's recruiting mission.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2022 06:24
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|853294
|VIRIN:
|220610-A-PK275-642
|Filename:
|DOD_109150382
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
