    Preparing a 105 mm Howitzers for "sling load” transport with UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters from 16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    INDONESIA

    08.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Butler 

    7th Infantry Division

    As part of exercise Super Garuda Shield. Super Garuda Shield, a part of Operation Pathways and a longstanding annual, bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. military, Indonesia National Armed Forces, has now expanded to a multinational exercise encompassing 14 Nations. This exercise reinforces the U.S. commitments to our allies, and other regional partners reinforcing joint readiness, and the interoperability to fight and win together. #SuperGarudaShield #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.06.2022 01:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853292
    VIRIN: 220806-A-SY924-867
    Filename: DOD_109150354
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: ID

    #SuperGarudaShield

