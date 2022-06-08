Preparing a 105 mm Howitzers for "sling load” transport with UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters from 16th Combat Aviation Brigade

As part of exercise Super Garuda Shield. Super Garuda Shield, a part of Operation Pathways and a longstanding annual, bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. military, Indonesia National Armed Forces, has now expanded to a multinational exercise encompassing 14 Nations. This exercise reinforces the U.S. commitments to our allies, and other regional partners reinforcing joint readiness, and the interoperability to fight and win together. #SuperGarudaShield #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2022 01:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853292
|VIRIN:
|220806-A-SY924-867
|Filename:
|DOD_109150354
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
