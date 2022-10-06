Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Funk shares his thoughts on ACFT

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    General Paul E. Funk II, Commanding Officer of Army Training and Doctrine Command, shares his view on Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT).

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 21:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 853285
    VIRIN: 220610-A-PK275-785
    Filename: DOD_109150203
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Funk shares his thoughts on ACFT, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    311th Sustainment Command Expeditionary

