    USACE signs Project Partnership Agreement for Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration Project in San Juan, Puerto Rico

    SAN JUAN , FL, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District hosted a Ceremonial Signing for the Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) and Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to start construction of the Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration Project today at the Area Recreativa Jose Pepe Diaz (Pepe Díaz Trail Park), San Juan, Puerto Rico.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.06.2022 08:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853284
    VIRIN: 220726-A-BO243-1001
    Filename: DOD_109150165
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: SAN JUAN , FL, US

    USACE
    Jacksonville District
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Puerto Rico.
    Dr. Larry McCallister
    South Atlantic Ocean

