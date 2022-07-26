Members of the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron researched, designed and finalized a heritage wall in their squadron that highlights civil engineer facts Air Force-wide to specifics of Mountain Home Air Force Base through the years. It also depicts digital art of people in the squadron gleaned from photos over the years. Additionally, portions of it are dedicated to those from the civil engineering community who gave their life for their country. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 18:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853278
|VIRIN:
|220726-F-JI530-033
|Filename:
|DOD_109150070
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil Engineering team creates heritage wall for their squadron, by SSgt Anne Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
