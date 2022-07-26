Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Engineering team creates heritage wall for their squadron

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron researched, designed and finalized a heritage wall in their squadron that highlights civil engineer facts Air Force-wide to specifics of Mountain Home Air Force Base through the years. It also depicts digital art of people in the squadron gleaned from photos over the years. Additionally, portions of it are dedicated to those from the civil engineering community who gave their life for their country. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 18:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853278
    VIRIN: 220726-F-JI530-033
    Filename: DOD_109150070
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US

    Mountain Home AFB

