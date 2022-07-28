CGMCG at Cheyenne Frontier Days

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853265" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 1st Infantry Division Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard supports U.S. Army recruiting initiatives through participation in the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 28, 2022. Cheyenne Frontier Days is one of the largest rodeo events in the U.S. and has been annually held since 1897. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Catherine Bravo, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)