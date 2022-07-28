Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CGMCG at Cheyenne Frontier Days

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by Spc. Catherine Bravo and Spc. Alvin Conley

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1st Infantry Division Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard supports U.S. Army recruiting initiatives through participation in the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 28, 2022. Cheyenne Frontier Days is one of the largest rodeo events in the U.S. and has been annually held since 1897. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Catherine Bravo, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 17:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853265
    VIRIN: 220728-A-ZL723-346
    Filename: DOD_109149711
    Length: 00:10:03
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CGMCG at Cheyenne Frontier Days, by SPC Catherine Bravo and SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Infantry Division
    Cheyenne Frontier Days
    Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard
    CGMCG
    cavalry tactics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT