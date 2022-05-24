Soldiers from all over the Army attend the Security Force Assistance Brigade Assessment and Selection at Fort Benning, Ga. May 24, 2022. Anyone wishing to join the SFAB must first pass through this course, which consists of events aimed to push a soldier's physical and mental capabilities to the limits. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jonathan Vitale)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2022 08:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853263
|VIRIN:
|220524-A-GO159-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109149683
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SFAB Assessment and Selection, by PFC Jonathan Vitale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
