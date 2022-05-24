SFAB Assessment and Selection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from all over the Army attend the Security Force Assistance Brigade Assessment and Selection at Fort Benning, Ga. May 24, 2022. Anyone wishing to join the SFAB must first pass through this course, which consists of events aimed to push a soldier's physical and mental capabilities to the limits. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jonathan Vitale)