Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SFAB Assessment and Selection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Pfc. Jonathan Vitale 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    Soldiers from all over the Army attend the Security Force Assistance Brigade Assessment and Selection at Fort Benning, Ga. May 24, 2022. Anyone wishing to join the SFAB must first pass through this course, which consists of events aimed to push a soldier's physical and mental capabilities to the limits. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jonathan Vitale)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.06.2022 08:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853263
    VIRIN: 220524-A-GO159-1001
    Filename: DOD_109149683
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFAB Assessment and Selection, by PFC Jonathan Vitale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Advisors
    Advise
    Readiness
    Army
    SFAC
    SFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT