    178th Wing Airman Supports Operation Allies Welcome

    SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Elisabeth Gelhar 

    178th Wing

    US. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Hurst, 178th Communications specialist assigned to the 178th Wing speaks about his experience supporting Operation Allies Welcome.The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (US Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Elisabeth Gelhar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 15:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853255
    VIRIN: 220805-Z-OT888-979
    Filename: DOD_109149572
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OH, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Operation Allies Welcome
    Afghanistan Evacuees

