Commemoration Ceremony of 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Midway and the Centennial of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carriers

220604-N-VW723-1006 SAN DIEGO (June 4, 2022) Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell,

Commander, Naval Air Forces, speaks during the commemoration ceremony of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway and the Centennial of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carriers at the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, June 4. The U.S. Navy’s determination, zeal, and valor at the Battle of Midway, fought June 4-7, 1942, halted the Imperial Japanese navy’s advance and turned the tide of the war in the Pacific during World War II. Victory at Midway redefined Naval warfare, showcasing the aircraft carrier as the Navy’s preeminent power projection platform.