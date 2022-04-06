Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commemoration Ceremony of 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Midway and the Centennial of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carriers

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class keenan daniels 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    220604-N-VW723-1006 SAN DIEGO (June 4, 2022) Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell,
    Commander, Naval Air Forces, speaks during the commemoration ceremony of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway and the Centennial of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carriers at the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, June 4. The U.S. Navy’s determination, zeal, and valor at the Battle of Midway, fought June 4-7, 1942, halted the Imperial Japanese navy’s advance and turned the tide of the war in the Pacific during World War II. Victory at Midway redefined Naval warfare, showcasing the aircraft carrier as the Navy’s preeminent power projection platform.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 14:50
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    USS MIDWAY
    US NAVY
    COMNAVAIRPAC
    BATTLE OF MIDWAY 80TH ANNIVERSARY

