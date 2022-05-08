U.S. Marines with 2nd Air-Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conducted Exercise Burmese Chase with allies and partners on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, throughout the month of July, 2022. Exercise Burmese Chase is a longstanding fire support exercise hosted by 2nd ANGLICO focused on improving combat readiness and strengthening relationships with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijah Hurtado)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 14:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853247
|VIRIN:
|220805-M-YN720-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109149229
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Burmese Chase 2022, by LCpl Elijah Hurtado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NATO
II MEF
2d ANGLICO
II MIG
