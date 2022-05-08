Exercise Burmese Chase 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2nd Air-Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conducted Exercise Burmese Chase with allies and partners on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, throughout the month of July, 2022. Exercise Burmese Chase is a longstanding fire support exercise hosted by 2nd ANGLICO focused on improving combat readiness and strengthening relationships with allies and partners.​ (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijah Hurtado)