    Exercise Burmese Chase 2022

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elijah Hurtado 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Air-Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conducted Exercise Burmese Chase with allies and partners on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, throughout the month of July, 2022. Exercise Burmese Chase is a longstanding fire support exercise hosted by 2nd ANGLICO focused on improving combat readiness and strengthening relationships with allies and partners.​ (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijah Hurtado)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 14:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853247
    VIRIN: 220805-M-YN720-1001
    Filename: DOD_109149229
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Burmese Chase 2022, by LCpl Elijah Hurtado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO

    II MEF

    2d ANGLICO

    II MIG

    Burmese Chase
