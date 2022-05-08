403rd Wing Mission, Vision, Priorities 2022

Col. Stuart M. Rubio, 403rd Wing commander at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Col. D. Shawn Mattingly, 403rd WG vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Barbara J. Gilmore, 403rd WG command chief, introduce the new mission and vision statements for the wing as well as the priorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|08.05.2022
|08.05.2022 14:35
|PSA
|853243
|220805-F-KV687-1001
|DOD_109149164
|00:04:45
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|1
|1
