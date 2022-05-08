Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    403rd Wing Mission, Vision, Priorities 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Col. Stuart M. Rubio, 403rd Wing commander at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Col. D. Shawn Mattingly, 403rd WG vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Barbara J. Gilmore, 403rd WG command chief, introduce the new mission and vision statements for the wing as well as the priorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 14:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 853243
    VIRIN: 220805-F-KV687-1001
    Filename: DOD_109149164
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 403rd Wing Mission, Vision, Priorities 2022, by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    403rd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT