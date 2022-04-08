Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CPT Bearden, S3 for 115th ESB speaks of the importance of exercise Northern Strike

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Capt. Kassim Bearden, assistant operations officer (S3) 115th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Alabama National Guard, explains his unit's role and speaks to the importance of exercise Northern Strike (NS 22-2), Aug. 4, 2022. NS 22-2 is Michigan's largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint, reserve force. Held at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center from Aug. 6 - 20, 2022, this year's iteration features approximately 7,400 service members from multiple states, branches and partner countries. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Joe Legros)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 13:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 853242
    VIRIN: 220804-Z-SD031-1001
    Filename: DOD_109149156
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Hometown: FLORENCE, AL, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
    Hometown: MOBILE, AL, US
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPT Bearden, S3 for 115th ESB speaks of the importance of exercise Northern Strike, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alabama National Guard
    M320
    MING
    115th ESB
    NADWC
    Northern Strike 22

