U.S. Army Capt. Kassim Bearden, assistant operations officer (S3) 115th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Alabama National Guard, explains his unit's role and speaks to the importance of exercise Northern Strike (NS 22-2), Aug. 4, 2022. NS 22-2 is Michigan's largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint, reserve force. Held at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center from Aug. 6 - 20, 2022, this year's iteration features approximately 7,400 service members from multiple states, branches and partner countries. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 13:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|853242
|VIRIN:
|220804-Z-SD031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109149156
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Hometown:
|FLORENCE, AL, US
|Hometown:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Hometown:
|MOBILE, AL, US
|Hometown:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CPT Bearden, S3 for 115th ESB speaks of the importance of exercise Northern Strike, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT