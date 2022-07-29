Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Humanitarian aid cargo bound for Ukraine is loaded onboard an aircraft during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 29, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $8.8 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 13:46
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 220729-F-MO780-9002
    Filename: DOD_109149147
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    This work, Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership, by SrA Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    Ukraine
    foreign military sales
    europeansupport2022
    supporteuroallies
    European Support

