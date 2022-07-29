Humanitarian aid cargo bound for Ukraine is loaded onboard an aircraft during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 29, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $8.8 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853241
|VIRIN:
|220729-F-MO780-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_109149147
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
This work, Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership, by SrA Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
