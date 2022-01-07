Basic Rider Course on MCB Camp Lejeune

U.S. Marines participate in the Basic Rider Course on Camp Johnson, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 1, 2022. The Basic Rider Course is a two-day long course using the Motorcycle Safety Foundations curriculum that teaches U.S. military servicemembers, dependents, retirees and civil servants the foundations of motorcycle safety and how to ride. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 15:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853238
|VIRIN:
|220701-M-FD141-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109149012
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
