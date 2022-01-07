Basic Rider Course on MCB Camp Lejeune

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853238" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines participate in the Basic Rider Course on Camp Johnson, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 1, 2022. The Basic Rider Course is a two-day long course using the Motorcycle Safety Foundations curriculum that teaches U.S. military servicemembers, dependents, retirees and civil servants the foundations of motorcycle safety and how to ride. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)