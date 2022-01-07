Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic Rider Course on MCB Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines participate in the Basic Rider Course on Camp Johnson, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 1, 2022. The Basic Rider Course is a two-day long course using the Motorcycle Safety Foundations curriculum that teaches U.S. military servicemembers, dependents, retirees and civil servants the foundations of motorcycle safety and how to ride. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 15:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853238
    VIRIN: 220701-M-FD141-2001
    Filename: DOD_109149012
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Rider Course on MCB Camp Lejeune, by LCpl Antonino Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Motorcycle Safety
    MCIEAST
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    BRC
    101 Days of Summer
    MSF

