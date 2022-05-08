Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    August is Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IL, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Video by Greg Wilson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The is the second PSA put out by the Rock Island Arsenal garrison, reminding people that being aware of your surroundings can help stop terrorism on the base and in the community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 12:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 853230
    VIRIN: 220805-A-WQ150-143
    Filename: DOD_109148827
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, August is Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month, by Greg Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    target_news_north

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT