August is Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month

The is the second PSA put out by the Rock Island Arsenal garrison, reminding people that being aware of your surroundings can help stop terrorism on the base and in the community.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 12:04
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|853230
|VIRIN:
|220805-A-WQ150-143
|Filename:
|DOD_109148827
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
