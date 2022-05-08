August is Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853230" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The is the second PSA put out by the Rock Island Arsenal garrison, reminding people that being aware of your surroundings can help stop terrorism on the base and in the community.