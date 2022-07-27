Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-116 CAV Machine Gun Range at OCTC

    ORCHARD COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, ID, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment (Combined Arms Battalion), Oregon National Guard, headquartered in La Grande, Oregon, conducted a machine gun range for the units M240 and M249 machine-gunners on July 27, 2022, at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho during their annual training. The range's purpose is to increase gunners and gun crews' proficiency making 3-116 CAV a more lethal fighting force. Most 3-116 CAV members are traditional guard members that drill one weekend a month and attend a two-week annual training in the summer training once a year.

    The Orchard Combat Training Center is a premier joint combined arms training site located 18 miles south of Boise, Idaho. The 143,000-acre training center is located within the boundaries of the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area and has been used by the Idaho National Guard and Army Reserve since 1953. This ideal training location is ideal because of the vast terrain, world-class ranges, and four-season climate.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

