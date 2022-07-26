Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th Bomb Wing completes water survival training

    PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    The worst case scenario of ejecting over open water is never expected, but if it does occur, aircrew and aeromedical personnel from the 307th Bomb Wing are prepared to survive. Airmen traveled from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, to the Florida coast to participate in Water Survival Training (WST) provided by Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) specialists assigned to Patrick AFB.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 11:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853221
    VIRIN: 220804-F-ML790-1001
    Filename: DOD_109148646
    Length: 00:05:39
    Location: PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 307th Bomb Wing completes water survival training, by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WST
    Water Survival Training
    307th Bomb Wing
    Reserve Ready

