307th Bomb Wing completes water survival training

The worst case scenario of ejecting over open water is never expected, but if it does occur, aircrew and aeromedical personnel from the 307th Bomb Wing are prepared to survive. Airmen traveled from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, to the Florida coast to participate in Water Survival Training (WST) provided by Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) specialists assigned to Patrick AFB.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 11:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853221
|VIRIN:
|220804-F-ML790-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109148646
|Length:
|00:05:39
|Location:
|PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
