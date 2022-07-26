307th Bomb Wing completes water survival training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The worst case scenario of ejecting over open water is never expected, but if it does occur, aircrew and aeromedical personnel from the 307th Bomb Wing are prepared to survive. Airmen traveled from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, to the Florida coast to participate in Water Survival Training (WST) provided by Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) specialists assigned to Patrick AFB.