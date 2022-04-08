Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Great Guardians of the Great Lakes

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    A Ninth Coast Guard District video featuring imagery from the Ninth District for viewing at Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven, Michigan Aug. 4. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 11:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853220
    VIRIN: 220719-G-KY623-1001
    Filename: DOD_109148625
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 

    This work, Great Guardians of the Great Lakes, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Guardians
    Ninth District
    Great Lakes
    D9

