Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S Army NATO Brigade hosts Senior Army Leaders Meeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    08.04.2022

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    The U.S. Army NATO Brigade hosted its 21st annual Senior Army Leaders Meeting August 1-5 to give leaders from 81 locations in 22 countries the opportunity to meet face-to-face and share knowledge and ideas on NATO operations and how best to support the roughly 1,300 Soldiers serving within NATO organizations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 07:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853204
    VIRIN: 220804-A-QI808-0001
    PIN: 220804
    Filename: DOD_109148348
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S Army NATO Brigade hosts Senior Army Leaders Meeting, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S Army NATO Brigade hosts Senior Army Leaders Meeting

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT