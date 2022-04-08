The U.S. Army NATO Brigade hosted its 21st annual Senior Army Leaders Meeting August 1-5 to give leaders from 81 locations in 22 countries the opportunity to meet face-to-face and share knowledge and ideas on NATO operations and how best to support the roughly 1,300 Soldiers serving within NATO organizations.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 07:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853204
|VIRIN:
|220804-A-QI808-0001
|PIN:
|220804
|Filename:
|DOD_109148348
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S Army NATO Brigade hosts Senior Army Leaders Meeting, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
