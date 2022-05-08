Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hardy Barracks

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.05.2022

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Hardy Barracks is a recreational lodging facility located at the Akasaka Press Center, a small, historical U.S. Army installation located in the heart of Tokyo.

    Video by Ayako Watsuji, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs
    (Some additional footage provided by USAG Japan Visual Information Division)

    #CampZamaMWR #HardyBarracks #StarsAndStripes

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 06:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853202
    VIRIN: 220805-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_109148336
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Camp Zama MWR
    Hardy Barracks

