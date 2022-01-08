Sgt. Kelly Jeans is Fit To Fight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Kelly Jeans, a Soldier assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, shows how she uses weight lifting to maintain her readiness and resiliency while deployed in Poznan, Poland, August 1, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)