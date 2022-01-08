U.S. Army Sgt. Kelly Jeans, a Soldier assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, shows how she uses weight lifting to maintain her readiness and resiliency while deployed in Poznan, Poland, August 1, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 07:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853199
|VIRIN:
|220801-A-FL671-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109148310
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sgt. Kelly Jeans is Fit To Fight, by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
