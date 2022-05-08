Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield ENCAP Ribbon Cutting

    BATURAJA, INDONESIA

    08.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Nicholle Salvatierra 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Soldiers from the 130th Engineer Brigade and Tentara Nasional Indonesia celebrate the completion of an engineering civic assistance project (ENCAP) as part of Super Garuda Shield in Baturaja, Indonesia on Aug. 5,2022. Super Garuda Shield, a part of Operation Pathways and a longstanding annual, bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. military and Indonesia National Armed Forces, reinforces the U.S. commitments to our allies, and regional partners, joint readiness, and the interoperability to fight and win together. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicholle Salvatierra, 201st TPASE)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 03:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: BATURAJA, ID

    #SuperGarudaShield

