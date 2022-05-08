Super Garuda Shield ENCAP Ribbon Cutting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 130th Engineer Brigade and Tentara Nasional Indonesia celebrate the completion of an engineering civic assistance project (ENCAP) as part of Super Garuda Shield in Baturaja, Indonesia on Aug. 5,2022. Super Garuda Shield, a part of Operation Pathways and a longstanding annual, bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. military and Indonesia National Armed Forces, reinforces the U.S. commitments to our allies, and regional partners, joint readiness, and the interoperability to fight and win together. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicholle Salvatierra, 201st TPASE)