    Pacific Spotlight: SSgt Aaliyah Williams

    JAPAN

    08.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    AFN Tokyo

    Staff Sergeant Aaliyah Williams is a Financial Management Technician who takes a lot of pride in her work. SSgt Williams shares her favorite part of her job, and why it matters to her.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 20:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853176
    VIRIN: 220804-F-WC934-640
    Filename: DOD_109147996
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Spotlight: SSgt Aaliyah Williams, by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    finance
    comptroller

