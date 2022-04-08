Staff Sergeant Aaliyah Williams is a Financial Management Technician who takes a lot of pride in her work. SSgt Williams shares her favorite part of her job, and why it matters to her.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 20:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853176
|VIRIN:
|220804-F-WC934-640
|Filename:
|DOD_109147996
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Spotlight: SSgt Aaliyah Williams, by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT