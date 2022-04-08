220804-XO158-N-1001
NORFOLK (Aug. 4, 2022) -- The amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) moors at Pier 12 in Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 4, 2022. Recently commissioned, Fort Lauderdale is the 12th San Antonio class-amphibious transport dock ship, and the first to be named for Fort Lauderdale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sydney Milligan)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 18:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853168
|VIRIN:
|220804-N-XO158-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109147854
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 220804-XO158-N-1001, by PO3 Sydney Milligan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT