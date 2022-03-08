Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10s at the NTTR

    NEVADA TEST AND TRAINING RANGE, NV, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Video by Airman Trevor Bell 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to Nellis Air Force Base train with multiple weapons at the Nevada Test and Training Range, Aug. 3, 2022.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Trevor Bell)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 18:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853164
    VIRIN: 220804-F-WM701-0001
    Filename: DOD_109147817
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: NEVADA TEST AND TRAINING RANGE, NV, US 

    a-10
    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    NTTR

