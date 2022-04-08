USS Fort Lauderdale Homecoming

220804-N-KC543-1001
NORFOLK (Aug. 4, 2022) - Amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) moors at Pier 12 in Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 4, 2022. Recently commissioned, Fort Lauderdale is the 12th San Antonio class-amphibious transfer dock ship, and the first to be named for Fort Lauderdale. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alora R. Blosch)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 18:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853163
|VIRIN:
|220804-N-KC543-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109147815
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
