    USS Fort Lauderdale Homecoming

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Alora Blosch 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    220804-N-KC543-1001
    NORFOLK (Aug. 4, 2022) - Amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) moors at Pier 12 in Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 4, 2022. Recently commissioned, Fort Lauderdale is the 12th San Antonio class-amphibious transfer dock ship, and the first to be named for Fort Lauderdale. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alora R. Blosch)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 18:34
    TAGS

    Homecoming
    Commissioning
    Broll
    LPD 28
    USS Fort Lauderdale

