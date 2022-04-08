Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Fort Lauderdale Homecoming

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Seaman Amber Speer 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    220804-N-CJ603-1001
    NORFOLK (Aug. 4, 2022) The amphibious assault ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) moors at Pier 12 in Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 4, 2022. Recently commissioned, Fort Lauderdale is the 12th San Antonio class-amphibious transport dock ship, and the first to be named for Fort Lauderdale. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amber Speer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 20:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853162
    VIRIN: 220804-N-CJ603-1001
    Filename: DOD_109147808
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Fort Lauderdale Homecoming, by SN Amber Speer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Lauderdale
    Ship
    Navy
    Norfolk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT