1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Comes Home

U.S Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, return home during the first of several welcome home ceremonies at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2022. The ceremony was held at Cottrell Field to mark the redeployment of the brigade after a six-month deployment to Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. During their deployment, the 1ABCT trained at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, and completed Combined Resolve XVII at Joint Multinational Readiness Center with 11 other NATO allies and partners to enhance interoperability and readiness.(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jose Escamilla, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
