    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Comes Home

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jose Escamilla 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, return home during the first of several welcome home ceremonies at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2022. The ceremony was held at Cottrell Field to mark the redeployment of the brigade after a six-month deployment to Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. During their deployment, the 1ABCT trained at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, and completed Combined Resolve XVII at Joint Multinational Readiness Center with 11 other NATO allies and partners to enhance interoperability and readiness.(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jose Escamilla, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 20:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853148
    VIRIN: 220804-A-FL291-101
    Filename: DOD_109147678
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Comes Home, by SGT Jose Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3ID
    VCorps
    ROTM
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022

