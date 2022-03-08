Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRC welcomes new commander, Lt. Gen. John Healy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Bradley Tipton 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Video featuring moments from the Air Force Reserve Command change of command ceremony on August 3rd, 2022, where Lt. Gen. John Healy assumed command from retiring Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee. Video includes comments from Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. CQ Brown Jr. about the scope of Air Force Reserve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 16:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853147
    VIRIN: 220803-F-EE215-001
    Filename: DOD_109147673
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Healy
    Reserve
    Brown
    Ready
    CQ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT