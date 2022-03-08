AFRC welcomes new commander, Lt. Gen. John Healy

Video featuring moments from the Air Force Reserve Command change of command ceremony on August 3rd, 2022, where Lt. Gen. John Healy assumed command from retiring Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee. Video includes comments from Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. CQ Brown Jr. about the scope of Air Force Reserve.
