Purple Heart Day - 2022

The U.S. Marine Corps honors Purple Heart recipients on Purple Heart Day. Purple Heart Day is on August 7, 2022, and honors U.S. service members who have been wounded or killed in action.
This award was originally established in 1782 by President George Washington, making it the oldest military decoration that is still awarded. This product was made and intended for the use on social media platforms. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Amaro Karen)
