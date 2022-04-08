Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Purple Heart Day - 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Cpl. Karen Amaro 

    Communication Directorate             

    The U.S. Marine Corps honors Purple Heart recipients on Purple Heart Day. Purple Heart Day is on August 7, 2022, and honors U.S. service members who have been wounded or killed in action.

    This award was originally established in 1782 by President George Washington, making it the oldest military decoration that is still awarded. This product was made and intended for the use on social media platforms. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Amaro Karen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 15:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853144
    VIRIN: 220804-M-CG311-001
    Filename: DOD_109147606
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Purple Heart Day - 2022, by Cpl Karen Amaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans
    Wounded Warriors
    Purple Heart Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT