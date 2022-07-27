Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Video by Spc. Kendall Lewis 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers representing 2nd Brigade Combat team "Strike," 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), competed in and won a tough three-day Best Squad Competition hosted by the XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Stewart, Ga. Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Rodriguez, Sgt. Andrew Row, Cpl. Jared Kiner, Spc. Samuel Alvarez and Spc. Liam Lee will move to the next phase of the Best Squad Competition at Fort Hood, Tx.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 15:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853142
    VIRIN: 220727-A-ZM578-375
    Filename: DOD_109147586
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: ULSAN, 31, KR
    Hometown: INDIANAPOLIS, IA, US
    Hometown: LUBBOCK, TX, US
    Hometown: TROY, MO, US

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad
    18th AC Best Squad

