XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad

Soldiers representing 2nd Brigade Combat team "Strike," 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), competed in and won a tough three-day Best Squad Competition hosted by the XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Stewart, Ga. Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Rodriguez, Sgt. Andrew Row, Cpl. Jared Kiner, Spc. Samuel Alvarez and Spc. Liam Lee will move to the next phase of the Best Squad Competition at Fort Hood, Tx.