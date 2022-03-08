Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    If It Fits It Ships

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    Airman from the 130th Air Transportation Function prepare Internal Sling-able Units ISU-90 for transportation aboard military aircraft. The air transportation specialists, known as "Port Dawgs," are the Airmen responsible for rapidly moving supplies, personnel and equipment to the fight. The Airmen weighed, measured, and labeled the ISU-90s in preparation of there trip via military airlift.

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 13:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    Port Dawgs
    130th Airlift Wing
    WVANG
    130th AW

