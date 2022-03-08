Airman from the 130th Air Transportation Function prepare Internal Sling-able Units ISU-90 for transportation aboard military aircraft. The air transportation specialists, known as "Port Dawgs," are the Airmen responsible for rapidly moving supplies, personnel and equipment to the fight. The Airmen weighed, measured, and labeled the ISU-90s in preparation of there trip via military airlift.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 13:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853122
|VIRIN:
|220803-Z-QM802-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109147290
|Length:
|00:05:19
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, If It Fits It Ships, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
