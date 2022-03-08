If It Fits It Ships

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airman from the 130th Air Transportation Function prepare Internal Sling-able Units ISU-90 for transportation aboard military aircraft. The air transportation specialists, known as "Port Dawgs," are the Airmen responsible for rapidly moving supplies, personnel and equipment to the fight. The Airmen weighed, measured, and labeled the ISU-90s in preparation of there trip via military airlift.