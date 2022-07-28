Oscar Company Combat Fitness Test

Recruits with Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, conduct their Combat Fitness Test (CFT) on Marine Corps Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 28, 2022. The CFT is designed to evaluate all Marines’ functional fitness levels related to operational demands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)
|07.28.2022
|08.04.2022 11:21
|Package
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
