    Oscar Company Combat Fitness Test

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by Cpl. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, conduct their Combat Fitness Test (CFT) on Marine Corps Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 28, 2022. The CFT is designed to evaluate all Marines’ functional fitness levels related to operational demands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 11:21
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oscar Company Combat Fitness Test, by Cpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combat Fitness Test
    Parris Island
    Recruits
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training

