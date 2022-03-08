U.S. Soldiers assigned to V Corps play basketball at Poznan, Poland, Aug. 3, 2022. Team games like basketball encourage teamwork and fitness, bringing Soldiers together and creating friendships. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)
|08.03.2022
|08.04.2022 10:16
|B-Roll
|853095
|220803-A-KB014-1001
|DOD_109146792
|00:02:59
|POZNAN, PL
|1
|1
This work, U.S. Soldiers play basketball at Camp Kościuszko, Poland B-Roll, by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
