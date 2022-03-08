Air Force Gaming promotes community first, created by Airmen and Guardians for Airmen and Guardians. The community's shared passion for gaming is it's power source - it allows AFG to scale a program while remaining agile for the future.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 09:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853093
|VIRIN:
|220803-F-HE309-644
|Filename:
|DOD_109146706
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Air Force Gaming, by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT