Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Gaming

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Video by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Air Force Gaming promotes community first, created by Airmen and Guardians for Airmen and Guardians. The community's shared passion for gaming is it's power source - it allows AFG to scale a program while remaining agile for the future.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 09:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853093
    VIRIN: 220803-F-HE309-644
    Filename: DOD_109146706
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Gaming, by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Services
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Gaming
    Space Force Gaming League

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT