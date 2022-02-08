Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Air Facility Emergency Operation Drill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Foraker 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Air Facility (MCAF) participate in the Emergency Operation Center drill on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 2, 2022. Marines practice these drills to simulate realistic situations, increasing their readiness and ability to respond to an emergency at any hour. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica A. Foraker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 10:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853090
    VIRIN: 220802-M-YS769-1001
    Filename: DOD_109146584
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Air Facility Emergency Operation Drill, by LCpl Jessica Foraker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Training
    Emergency
    Quantico

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT