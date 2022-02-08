Marine Corps Air Facility Emergency Operation Drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Air Facility (MCAF) participate in the Emergency Operation Center drill on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 2, 2022. Marines practice these drills to simulate realistic situations, increasing their readiness and ability to respond to an emergency at any hour. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica A. Foraker)