Shared Accord MEDREX - Day 8 - South African Maj. Zondi

South African Maj. Mbalenhle Zondi, a Medical Practitioner with the South African National Defense Force, talks about her experience working with her American counterparts during Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) 2022-South Africa. MEDREX is a medical training exercise, planned and executed by the United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, that allows the U.S. military to demonstrate their commitment to global partners as well as exchange best medical practices with their African counterparts. MEDREX 2022-South Africa is part of the larger Exercise Shared Accord taking place 11-27 July in the KZN, South Africa. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marita Schwab)
|07.20.2022
Date Posted: 08.04.2022
Category: Video Productions
|853086
|220720-A-US124-2001
|DOD_109146484
|00:01:24
|ZA
|1
|1
