Joint Combat Life Saver Class package

Senior Airman Pape Diakhoumpa, assigned to Detachment 3, U.S. Air Force Elements, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, describes his participation in an Army-led Combat Life Saver training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 28, 2022. The Allied Forces North Battalion-led joint class taught combat medical skills to Airmen with the SHAPE U.S. Air Force Elements, and Soldiers assigned to four different U.S. Army units stationed in the Benelux footprint. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
07.28.2022
08.04.2022
|Package
|853085
|220728-A-BD610-2002
|DOD_109146467
|00:01:58
Chièvres Air Base, Belgium
|0
|0
