    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Joint Combat Life Saver Class package

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.28.2022

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Senior Airman Pape Diakhoumpa, assigned to Detachment 3, U.S. Air Force Elements, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, describes his participation in an Army-led Combat Life Saver training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 28, 2022. The Allied Forces North Battalion-led joint class taught combat medical skills to Airmen with the SHAPE U.S. Air Force Elements, and Soldiers assigned to four different U.S. Army units stationed in the Benelux footprint. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 07:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853085
    VIRIN: 220728-A-BD610-2002
    Filename: DOD_109146467
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Combat Life Saver Class package, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    AFNORTH Bn
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    USANATOB

