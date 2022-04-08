The 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron, conducts trenching operations to direct bury fiber optic cable line to update communication infrastructure at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing is committed to primary mission to its mission to sustain and defend joint forces at PSAB while projecting combat airpower in support of theater plans and operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 07:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853083
|VIRIN:
|220804-F-FT779-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109146407
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 378th ECS breaks ground for updated communications infrastructure, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT