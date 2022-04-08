Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th ECS breaks ground for updated communications infrastructure

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron, conducts trenching operations to direct bury fiber optic cable line to update communication infrastructure at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing is committed to primary mission to its mission to sustain and defend joint forces at PSAB while projecting combat airpower in support of theater plans and operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 07:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853083
    VIRIN: 220804-F-FT779-1001
    Filename: DOD_109146407
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    This work, 378th ECS breaks ground for updated communications infrastructure, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron
    PSAB infrastructure

