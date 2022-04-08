378th ECS breaks ground for updated communications infrastructure

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron, conducts trenching operations to direct bury fiber optic cable line to update communication infrastructure at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing is committed to primary mission to its mission to sustain and defend joint forces at PSAB while projecting combat airpower in support of theater plans and operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)