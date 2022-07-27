U.S. Marines with Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company Europe (FASTEUR), conduct patrol base operations and live-fire training in Rota, Spain, July 25-27, 2022. Commander, Task Force 61/2 provides FASTEUR capabilities such as rapid response expeditionary anti-terrorism and security operations in support of Commanders, United States European Command (COMUSEUCOM) and Africa Command (COMUSAFRICOM), and as directed by Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet (C6F) in order to protect vital naval and national assets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler M. Raab)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 07:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853081
|VIRIN:
|220727-M-DH005-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109146324
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, FASTEUR Marines conduct patrol and live-fire training, by Cpl Davis Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
