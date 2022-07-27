Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FASTEUR Marines conduct patrol and live-fire training

    ROTA, SPAIN

    07.27.2022

    Video by Cpl. Davis Harris 

    2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marines with Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company Europe (FASTEUR), conduct patrol base operations and live-fire training in Rota, Spain, July 25-27, 2022. Commander, Task Force 61/2 provides FASTEUR capabilities such as rapid response expeditionary anti-terrorism and security operations in support of Commanders, United States European Command (COMUSEUCOM) and Africa Command (COMUSAFRICOM), and as directed by Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet (C6F) in order to protect vital naval and national assets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler M. Raab)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 07:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853081
    VIRIN: 220727-M-DH005-1001
    Filename: DOD_109146324
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: ROTA, ES 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FASTEUR Marines conduct patrol and live-fire training, by Cpl Davis Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    FASTEUR
    Task Force 61/2

