    U.S. Soldiers take Expert Soldier Badge test at Camp Buehring

    KUWAIT

    07.13.2022

    Video by Spc. Zachary Danaher 

    11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers participate in the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) test run by 90th Aviation Support Battalion, 11th Combat Aviation Brigade, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, July 2022. The Soldiers were tested on mastery of physical fitness, marksmanship and other critical skills necessary for combat readiness over five days to earn the ESB, one of the U.S. Army’s proficiency badges, while mobilized in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Zachary Danaher)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 10:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853074
    VIRIN: 220730-A-TF069-1002
    Filename: DOD_109146257
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: KW

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Coalition
    ESB
    Operation Spartan Shield
    CJTF-OIR
    11th ECAB
    United States Army Reserve Aviation Command

