U.S. Soldiers take Expert Soldier Badge test at Camp Buehring

U.S. Soldiers participate in the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) test run by 90th Aviation Support Battalion, 11th Combat Aviation Brigade, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, July 2022. The Soldiers were tested on mastery of physical fitness, marksmanship and other critical skills necessary for combat readiness over five days to earn the ESB, one of the U.S. Army’s proficiency badges, while mobilized in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Zachary Danaher)
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Aviation support battalion runs first US Army Reserve Expert Soldier Badge ‘pure’ test
