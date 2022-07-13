U.S. Soldiers take Expert Soldier Badge test at Camp Buehring

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers participate in the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) test run by 90th Aviation Support Battalion, 11th Combat Aviation Brigade, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, July 2022. The Soldiers were tested on mastery of physical fitness, marksmanship and other critical skills necessary for combat readiness over five days to earn the ESB, one of the U.S. Army’s proficiency badges, while mobilized in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Zachary Danaher)